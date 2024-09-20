Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aemet issues yellow weather alert for rain and storms in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol
Weather

Aemet issues yellow weather alert for rain and storms in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol

The state agency's warning will affect most of the province and the western coast this Saturday

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Friday, 20 September 2024, 14:27

The summer is preparing to hand over to autumn (which will officially start on Sunday at 2.44 pm) and this weekend will bring a wide variety of weather to Malaga province. To start with, Saturday morning will start with a rainfall warning. Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated yellow warnings for rain and storms in the Axarquia, Guadalhorce valley and Costa del Sol areas, which includes Malaga city. It will remain in force from midnight tonight to 8.59am and it is expected up to 15mm could fall in one hour during this time.

Weather warnings for Saturday, 21 September.
Weather warnings for Saturday, 21 September. Aemet

The probability of rain (which will be 95% in Malaga city) will disappear as the day progresses and by midday there will be clearings except in the far west of the province. Temperatures will be reasonable, especially the minimum, as the mercury in the city, for example, is expected to fluctuate between 20 and 25C on Saturday.

Sunday forecast

Sunday is expected to be even warmer, with a maximum temperature of 28C in the capital of the Costa del Sol. The sea water temperature will be around 24 degrees and the maximum temperature in the rest of the province will range between 23 and 25C.

