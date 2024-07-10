Aemet issues yellow alerts for high temperatures in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol until Friday

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 18:18 | Updated 18:25h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Fans, air conditioners, bottles of cool water, ice cream in the freezer, sun hats... it's time to get ready for the main heat of the peak holiday season. The forecast is clear, from today (Wednesday 10 June) until Friday the warm 'terral' wind will do its thing in what will be, according to state weather agency Aemet, the «first big episode of the summer».

The highest maximum temperatures are expected to be recorded in the Guadalhorce valley. In addition, there is a probability of 'taro' sea mist and low cloud on the coast of the Costa del Sol. And there will be no respite until Saturday.

In fact, the state agency has already activated the yellow warning for high temperatures. It will begin today in Antequera - at 1pm - and it will be extended between 1pm and 9pm on Thursday and Friday to Malaga city, the entire strip of the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley. On Friday it will also affect the Axarquia area.

The thermal rise will begin today in the inland areas of Malaga province. In Malaga city the mercury will range from a minimum of 20C to a maximum of 33 degrees. In Andalucía, Aemet warns of «significantly high» temperatures in Granada, Jaén, Cordoba, Seville and Cadiz. Between 1pm and 9pm maximum temperatures of between 38C and 39 degrees are expected.

On Thursday, the scenario gets more complicated - and warmer. «The highest temperatures will be in the Guadalhorce valley and the western areas of Malaga province and the Costa del Sol, such as Estepona, Manilva, Gaucín and Alpandeire. In some places it could reach 39C and in the Guadalhorce valley 40C», according to local weather expert José Luis Escudero on his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning).

Director of the Aemet weather centre in the city, Jesús Riesco, has set the highest reading for the 'terral' wind at Malaga aAirport on Friday, with a temperature of 38C. However, as early as Thursday, residents of the Guadalhorce valley municipalities will see the mercury rise above 40 degrees. Similarly, the minimum temperatures will continue to rise, with very high temperatures. Therefore, on Friday, Aemet forecasts that the mercury will not drop below 27C degrees in areas such as Malaga city itself.

The good news is that during the early hours of Saturday morning an easterly wind is expected to arrive along the coast of Malaga province, which will finally some bring relief to the thermometers. On that day Aemet forecasts more moderate temperatures of between 23 and 28C in Malaga. On Sunday the situation will be very similar.