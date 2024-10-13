Aemet extends weather warning for heavy rain and storms to entire Costa del Sol and whole of Malaga province

Ester Requena Sunday, 13 October 2024, 10:26 | Updated 10:47h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga is once again under a yellow warning for rain and storms this Sunday (13 October). After the front associated with hurricane Kirk, the new Atlantic squall that has reached the Spanish mainland will be felt in the province after passing through Huelva, Cadiz, Seville and Cordoba, where it has already left fifty incidents.

For this reason, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated yellow level 'risk' warnings for this Sunday in all areas of Malaga province. Initially, the Axarquia was not on alert, although as the hours passed Aemet has also activated the yellow warning in this area.

Likewise, the warning has been extended in Malaga province and will be in force until 9pm, except in Ronda and Antequera, where it will end at 3pm and 6pm, respectively. According to Aemet data, accumulated rainfall of 25 mm in one hour and 40 mm in 12 hours is expected. The state agency also points out that rainfall will be "less heavy and persistent the further east" in the province.