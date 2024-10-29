Aemet activates highest-level red warning for heavy rain in Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce valley towns until 3pm

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 12:10 | Updated 13:09h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Tuesday is turning out to be a complicated day in Malaga province, with a soundtrack of thunder from early morning and heavy downpours of rain and hail that kept many people awake all night. In just one hour, between 4am and 5am in the morning, more than 20mm of rain fell in the city. And it goes on and on. The rain still gives no respite and Spain's state weather in its latest update has activated a the highest-level red risk weather warning until 3pm (previously it was until 12noon) for the city, western Costa del Sol and Valle del Guadalhorce areas. Aemet expects accumulated rainfall of up to 30mm in one hour and 100mm in 12 hours. As a novelty, in its review, the forecaster has activated a new warning - yellow - for tomorrow, Wednesday, between 00.00 and 8am, with the possibility of up to 15mm in an hour.

The showers will continue to be accompanied by possible thunderstorms. In fact, the whole province has been under a yellow warning for thunderstorms until midday. In the case of Axarquia, the storm warnings and heavy rain will last until 6pm. In this area, Aemet forecasts accumulated rainfall of up to 60mm in 12 hours. In its update, the state agency also extends the yellow warning (Ronda) and amber warning in Antequera until 8pm hours this Tuesday.

October will therefore bid farewell with a wet goodbye. The 'Dana' (isolated high level depression) and storm will leave widespread rainfall in Spain throughout this week. Andalucía will not escape this scenario. "The meteorological instability present in the region over the last few days will continue to be in force until Friday, crossing the region from east to west and leaving heavy showers in its wake", according to Aemet. Therefore, as explained by the regional delegate for the agency, Juan de Dios del Pino, the effects of this Dana - which has already wreaked havoc in parts of Andalucía such as Almeria and Malaga - will mutate into a cold air squall, "which will foreseeably subside at the weekend", he pointed out.