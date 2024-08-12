Aemet activates yellow alert for high temperatures in Malaga and along Costa del Sol, from Estepona to Nerja

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 12 August 2024, 10:57 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It is now official. Meteorologists in Spain had warned that the torrid days would return. And now the state weather agency has confirmed this in its Sunday update. For tomorrow, Tuesday (13 August), Aemet has activated a yellow warning in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol for extreme heat, with maximum temperatures of 38C along the coast of the province, from Estepona to Nerja, and the Guadalhorce valley. It will be in force between 1pm and 9pm. In addition, the hot 'terral' wind is expected to blow with gusts of wind up to 25 kilometres per hour. A potent combination.

Weather alerts for high temperatures on Tuesday 13 August Aemet

For now, the state met office forecasts 38 degrees on Tuesday in Malaga city and torrid nights - or equatorial nights as Aemet also calls them - with a minimum temperature of 25C. In inland areas of the Guadalhorce valley, such as Coín, Álora, Alhaurín el Grande and Alhaurín de la Torre, it will be around 39-40C on Tuesday.

The question is, how long will this latest episode of high temperatures last? The terral will last two days, but the good news is that on Wednesday the maximum in Malaga city and the Axarquia will be around 35 or 36 degrees, in other areas such as the Guadalhorce valley it will be around 37C. Late in the evening the levante will come in", said José Luis Escudero on his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning). In addition, according to this local weather expert, between Tuesday and Wednesday, moderate to strong gusts of westerly and landward winds are expected: "This will cause the sea water temperature to drop from 26 and 27C to probably 21", he added

According to Aemet, from Thursday onwards, the heat will tend to subside in Malaga province, giving way to more moderate temperatures for the season.

In the Andalucía region this Monday (12 August), Aemet has activated the yellow alert in the framework of the third heat wave of the summer in the provinces of Cordoba, Granada and Jaen. The warning - in force between 1pm and 9pm - will affect the Cordoba countryside, Cuenca del Genil and Guadix, Baza in Granada, as well as Morena and Condado, Cazorla and Segura and the Guadalquivir Valley. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 38C. Clear skies are expected, with intervals of low clouds and mist on the Mediterranean coast and in the western third, where fog is not ruled out.

Likewise, cloudiness will evolve during the day in the mountain ranges of the eastern inland areas, with a small probability of occasional showers. Winds from the west will be light and variable, increasing to moderate, and in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar there will be occasional strong westerly winds.