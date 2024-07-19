Telephone hotline promotion campaign for victims of gender violence on the Costa

Presentation of the campaign and the posters already on display this summer.

'Some things just cannot be forgotten this summer... 900 200 999 ... Andalucía's telephone helpline for women'. This is the title of the summer campaign being promoted by the Junta's Ministry of Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality in partnership with the Andalusian Women's Institute (IAM).

To be clear, the scheme is a free, 24-hour, confidential phone service, staffed by professionals, which offers women information, advice and assistance in the event of any kind of aggravation, including threats, abuse or actual violence. In addition, the hotline connects to the 112 emergency telephone number, which allows for faster response times and even detects if a possible case of gender violence is behind an emergency call while the call is still in progress.

This is how the campaign was explained by the regional government's delegate for Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality, Ruth Sarabia, at the campaign launch on Thursday this week in Benalmádena. She was accompanied by the area coordinator for the Andalusian Women's Institute in Malaga, Remedios Cueto, along with Benalmádena's councillors for Equality, Jésica Trujillo, and for Social Welfare, Áurea Peralta.

Last year the IAM attended to 14,200 women across Malaga province who asked for information and, of these, 5,100 were specific consultations on gender violence. The delegate for Social Inclusion gave assurances that the Junta de Andalucía will comply with the objective that "all victims feel cared for, helped and accompanied at all times by the regional authority."

Sarabia also highlighted that, in addition to reinforcing public awareness with this campaign for the summer, training has also been provided to Civil Protection personnel so that 1,400 of their volunteers across Malaga province know how to respond to a suspected case of gender violence and how to handle and be with the alleged victim in the first moments.

Spreading the word

This campaign will have a presence on buses, at outdoor spaces, festivals and fiestas, as well as being promoted across all media, including social media. Benalmádena town hall is a key collaborator.

This outreach plan will run throughout July and August and is intended to reach women from the ages of 14 to over 65, the principal age range for women subjected to threats, aggression, assault and violence.