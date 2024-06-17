Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Van Morrison opened his concert at Starlite on the saxophone. Juan Carlos Domínguez
Van Morrison, an unflappable and professional lion at Starlite
The British singer and musician played his classic hits, as well as those of his precursors, in his performance on Saturday evening

David Lerma

Monday, 17 June 2024, 15:27

Unbothered in his sunglasses and hat, Van Morrison unceremoniously stepped onto the big stage at the Nagüeles quarry. He did so ten minutes before 9pm, which was the scheduled time for the Belfast Lion to begin to roar, though some people were still walking in throughout the performance, not having realised that it had been brought forward by an hour.

Unaffected by fashion, he dominated the Nagüeles quarry with his first few songs, as only a classic artist can. Every musician recreates his precursors in his own way. And yesterday Van Morrison brought Howlin' Wold, John Lee Hooker and Elvis himself back to life.

At 78 years old, the Lion roared, albeit not as loudly as on other occasions, despite the fact that he had very gifted musicians whom he directed with an iron hand. There was no Georgie Fame on the Hammond B, nor the winds of Pee Wee Ellis, though we heard the classics from the mystical Astral Weeks and more upbeat Moondance, which was to be expected.

Van Morrison's best moments came at the end, before his majestic song Gloria. After showcasing his expressive vocal range, the artist left the stage and let his colleagues take over.

