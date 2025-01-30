El Lodge and Maribel: warmth and comfort in two exclusive mountain retreats

SUR in English Granada Thursday, 30 January 2025, 13:23 Compartir

Few comforts compare to the warmth of an alpine retreat after an active day in the mountains. El Lodge and Maribel take this experience to new heights of exclusivity and excellence, recreating the authentic, cosy atmosphere of traditional wooden lodges built with natural materials to provide shelter from the cold.

Set in a stunning natural landscape, their direct access to the Sierra Nevada ski slopes makes them an ideal choice for snow sports enthusiasts.

El Lodge and Maribel are managed by Luxury Hotel Partners, the team behind prestigious hotels such as Marbella Club, and are part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) collection.

Their privileged location in Sierra Nevada places them close to other top tourist destinations with rich cultural and leisure offerings, including Malaga and Granada. The latter is home to the Alhambra, a monument of unparalleled historical and aesthetic value.

In keeping with this deep connection to local culture and history, El Lodge and Maribel offer a wide range of activities, from hiking excursions through scenic landscapes to horse-riding trails and private tours of the Alhambra.

Unique character and style

Although El Lodge and Maribel are sister establishments, each has its own distinct aesthetic and personality. El Lodge, with 21 rooms, captures the cosy, laid-back charm of traditional alpine retreats but with a sophisticated contemporary twist, thanks to the renowned Andrew Martin interior design studio. It also features a more private space known as La Cabaña, a three-bedroom lodge just steps from the hotel, offering full access to its facilities and services.

Maribel, meanwhile, has a livelier atmosphere and energy, making it one of the social hotspots of Sierra Nevada. It offers 29 rooms and suites, including the iconic Maribel Penthouse Suite.

Both establishments provide guests with a range of exclusive benefits, including direct access to the ski slopes, elegant spa areas with a variety of treatments, outdoor pools with breathtaking views of the stunning natural surroundings, a shared Kids Club, and the ability to settle bills at either hotel regardless of the reservation location..

Additionally, guests can enjoy an ice rink located between the two hotels—perfect for an afternoon of skating before rounding off the day with a comforting hot chocolate by the fireplaces at El Lodge and Maribel.

An aperitif on the Sun Deck at El Lodge and dinner at Maribel's

Seasoned guests have made it a delightful tradition to head to the Sun Deck at El Lodge after a morning on the slopes to enjoy an aperitif or lunch right by the piste, with the spectacular backdrop of the Granada sun.

In the evening, the perfect dinner spot awaits at Maribel, where nightlife lovers, food enthusiasts and those seeking the best social scene in the Sierra Nevada come together at Maribel’s restaurant. This carefully curated dining experience combines top DJs, gourmet cuisine and expertly crafted cocktails.

El Lodge also offers an excellent dinner option at El Grill, featuring an extensive selection of game dishes, fondue and local Riofrío caviar. A special mention goes to its exceptional wine cellar, designed by Ángel González of Marbella Club, recognised as one of Spain’s top five sommeliers and recently awarded by the Academia Gastronómica de Málaga.

Relaxation and wellness in exclusive spas

One of the main attractions of both establishments is their exceptional spas, the perfect retreat after an active day on the slopes or in nature. They offer a wide range of treatments, massages and tailored wellness programmes designed to rejuvenate body and mind, ensuring each guest enjoys a personalised experience.

The ultimate highlight of a stay at El Lodge and Maribel is unwinding in their outdoor hydrotherapy pools and open-air jacuzzis, surrounded by the breathtaking natural beauty of Sierra Nevada.

Sea & Sierra Package: a seamless blend of Marbella and Sierra Nevada

For those looking to combine the charms of the coast with the tranquillity of the mountains, the Sea & Sierra package offers the perfect balance. It includes stays at Marbella Club or Puente Romano alongside El Lodge and Maribel, allowing guests to enjoy both the beach and Sierra Nevada, which are just two and a half hours apart.

With El Lodge and Maribel, the Sierra Nevada experience reaches new heights of excellence, promising truly unforgettable days in a setting like no other.