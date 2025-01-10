The Malaga mountains and wine, a historical legacy

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 10 January 2025, 12:07 Compartir

A chapter in the history of Malaga tells of the wealth and renown that wine growing in the Montes de Malaga achieved. For centuries, Malaga wines were celebrated and sought after in the most distinguished markets in Europe, reaching the tables of London, Amsterdam and Hamburg.

These wines stood out for their quality and for being the product of a unique and singular landscape, which today we know as the Montes de Málaga Natural Park.

The origin of this winemaking tradition dates back to the late Middle Ages, when this region was controlled by defensive systems, and agriculture and livestock farming were the main economic activities, they said in a statement. Within this simple economy, viticulture played an important role.

During the following centuries, the production of sweet wine within Islamic society, known as xarab al malaquí, was consolidated as one of the main sources of wealth in the area. With the conquest of Malaga in 1487 by the Castilians, the lands were divided up, but the agricultural practices inherited from the Moors, especially viticulture, were maintained.

Thus, from the 16th century onwards, wine production in the Montes de Málaga began to experience a boom that would take its products to the most important European markets.

The clearing and ploughing to expand the land under cultivation, was a result of a growing international demand. By the 18th century, Malaga had become the largest vineyard in Andalusia and the largest wine exporter in Spain.

The influence of this trade not only had an impact on the local economy, but also fostered the emergence of a thriving bourgeoisie, mostly of foreign origin, who controlled the land and the large estates. These landowners built majestic wine presses, spaces that combined wine production with recreational areas.

Examples of these buildings can still be found in places such as the Jotrón wine press, Chinchilla or Salvago Alto, within the current boundaries of the park. However, at the end of the 19th century, Malaga's viticulture began to face difficulties. The arrival of the phylloxera plague in 1877 destroyed most of the vineyards, plunging the sector into a deep crisis. Despite attempts to revive production, the wine presses began to fall into oblivion and many of these old estates were abandoned or demolished.

In order to prevent the constant flooding that affected the city of Malaga, in the 1920s reforestation plans were promoted in the Montes de Malaga. From that time onwards, the landscape of vineyards was replaced by extensive pine forests, transforming the physiognomy of this region forever.

A historical and geological legacy

The Montes de Málaga Natural Park, officially established in 1989, not only protects this fascinating natural environment, but also contains a rich history linked to viticulture and traditional agricultural activities.

With an extension of more than 4,900 hectares, this park is located a few kilometres from the city of Malaga and is characterised by its mountainous landscapes, deep ravines and vegetation that has been recovering its splendour over the decades.

From a geological point of view, the Montes de Málaga are a testimony to millions of years of evolution. The rocks that make up this park, some of the oldest in Andalusia, date back between 450 million and 20 million years, and belong to what is known as the Maláguide Complex, a geological formation that originated during the Alpine orogeny.

This geological heritage has left its mark on the relief of the park, characterised by steep slopes and an extensive network of streams and ravines.

The Department of Sustainability and Environment of the Regional Government of Andalusia has assumed "a firm commitment" to the preservation of this valuable natural area. Through various conservation and reforestation policies, the Montes de Málaga forest has evolved into a more mature and diverse ecosystem, in which native species of flora and fauna coexist.

The pine forests that dominate the park are giving way to hardwood species, such as holm oaks and cork oaks, thanks to appropriate forest management. In addition, the undergrowth, made up of species such as strawberry trees, mastic shrubs and fan palms, is continually developing, contributing to the park's biodiversity.

Zoom

In terms of fauna, the park is home to numerous species, including the booted eagle, wild boar and several species of bats. Also notable is the presence of protected butterflies, such as the Euphydryas aurinia, and species endemic to the region, such as the cricket Petaloptila malacitana, which is only found in the Axarquía region of Malaga and the Montes de Málaga.

The Montes de Málaga Nature Park, as well as offering an environment of enormous ecological value, is also an ideal space for sustainable tourism. With a varied network of trails and viewpoints, this park allows visitors to enjoy panoramic views, observe the native flora and fauna, and learn about the history and cultural heritage of the region.

Similarly, the park has several facilities, such as the Lagar de Torrijos Ecomuseum, where visitors can learn more about the history of viticulture in the Montes de Málaga and the process of winemaking in the old wine presses.

Montes de Málaga wine, which was once an internationally recognised export product, is part of a historical legacy that is still alive today in the ruins of the old wine presses and in the landscapes of the Natural Park.

The history of this place, intertwined with geology, biodiversity and culture, is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of its inhabitants, as well as the importance of preserving this important natural heritage for future generations.