The Costa del Sol’s first Glamping Resort arrives

Costa del Sol Glamping Village offers a unique and exclusive camping experience, more akin to a resort, with comfortable bungalows catering to all types of guests.

There are up to six types of accommodation, including the exclusive and innovative Hanna stays, which combine the best tent living with the comfort of a bungalow.

Costa del Sol Glamping Village is an innovative project that offers an unprecedented camping experience in the area, providing the spaciousness and high-quality services typically found in resorts, making it ideal for families.

This new accommodation concept, located in a natural setting near the beach in Fuengirola, offers guests the charm of outdoor vacations without sacrificing the comfort found only in top hotels.

Located at the foot of Sohail castle and spanning 40,000 square meters, the village offers various stay options meticulously crafted to harmonise with the natural surroundings and cater to diverse visitor needs.

Costa del Sol Glamping Village boasts a wide array of hotel-like amenities: restaurants, pools, spa, gym, sensory showers, dry sauna, sports facilities, Chill Out Zone, Pool Bar and entertainment for all ages.

Ampliar The resort is in a privileged location, very close to the beach. Glamping

Additionally, a premium area with eight bungalows ensures enhanced privacy, tranquillity and comfort.

Six different types of bungalow

To cater to all guest preferences, Costa del Sol Glamping Village offers six different bungalow types. This ensures satisfaction for both those seeking relaxation and families looking for an unforgettable vacation filled with activities for children of all ages.

Ampliar Costa del Sol Glamping Village has all the services and facilities of a hotel, including restaurants, swimming pools, a spa and gym… Glamping

Exclusive and innovative accommodation, like the Hanna stays, combine the best of tent living with the comfort of a bungalow, which is particularly appealing for younger guests.

Pet-friendly options

Costa del Sol Glamping Village also offers 'pet-friendly' options, with accommodation specifically designed for guests to have a relaxing experience alongside their pets. These options have the added advantage of direct access to a dog-friendly beach.

The Gastro Suel Restaurant, meanwhile, offers a unique gastronomic experience. It allows guests to savour traditional Andalusian cuisine with 100 per cent locally sourced products. An innovative and modern menu crafted by renowned Barcelona chef Jaume Drudis invites guests to indulge their senses on a spectacular terrace overlooking Sohail castle.

Managed by an industry leader

The Costa del Sol Glamping Village project couldn't be in better hands: Tamarit Beach Resort, a long-established campsite in Tarragona, recognised as the best in Europe, oversees the management of this innovative complex. This new form of accommodation has also led to the creation of nearly 80 jobs on the Costa del Sol.

For more information:

Web: https://costadelsolglamping.com/

IG: https://www.instagram.com/costadelsol_glamping/