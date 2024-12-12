Secret Berbère: ethical and eco-friendly rugs

With 18 years of experience in the world of Berber rugs, Secret Berbère has reinvented itself to offer a product that blends modernity with noble values

Berber rugs go beyond being merely practical or decorative. They embody the culture and artisanal tradition of the Berber people of North Africa. Crafted using the traditional knotting techniques of the Berber community, these rugs are genuine luxury items that bring distinction and character to any space.

Now, thanks to the inspired partnership between Lamia Boua and Wilfrid Thoumazeau, Berber rugs have fully embraced modernity, preserving their traditional essence while meeting contemporary ethical and environmental standards.

The pair have spent 18 years specialising in Berber rugs, tirelessly exploring the Atlas Mountains to find the finest materials and most artistic designs. Along the way, they have curated one of the most stunning collections of Berber rugs in the world, available for viewing at their showroom in Granada city centre.

At Secret Berbère, they have left no stone unturned, evolving the concept of the Berber rug by combining modernity with noble values. “We’ve designed a contemporary rug that respects the welfare of animals and people, made with 100% virgin wool sourced from the Atlas Mountains,” they explain.

The result is modern, magical creations – unique pieces whose designs reflect the richness of Berber tradition. Each rug is made following a rigorously controlled process, from the selection of wool to the final weaving, using their extensive expertise and applying strict quality checks.

100% natural and animal-welfare-friendly craftsmanship

All Secret Berbère rugs are made from virgin wool sourced from the Atlas Mountains. “This wool is soft, durable and sustainable, ensuring the quality of our rugs,” they point out.

Special attention is given to animal welfare, with sheep reared on vast open pastures. The sheep are sheared by hand, too, ensuring their comfort and capturing the essence of nature in every fibre. “This process infuses positive energy into every strand of wool, making our rugs not just beautiful but also full of kindness,” they stress.

What’s more, only natural soaps made from olive oil and soda are used for dyeing the wool, along with 100% plant-based, eco-certified dyes. “This way, we protect the health of both our workers and the people who enjoy our rugs,” they point out. By avoiding all chemical products, their rugs ensure complete customer safety while contributing to environmental preservation.

Handcrafted, knot by knot

Honouring the artisanal traditions of the Berber people, the women in their workshop create each rug knot by knot, ensuring every piece is totally unique. Similarly, the wool is combed, carded and spun by hand, preserving the traditional craftsmanship that results in beautifully irregular threads.

“We are proud to provide an ethical working environment for the women in our workshop. We embrace a policy of slow work and fair trade, ensuring complete respect for everyone involved at every stage of production,” they say.

As a result, each rug features a distinctive and exquisite design. “Our rugs are modern and magical, with unique patterns that reflect the richness of Berber tradition,” they conclude.

