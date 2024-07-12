Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Phoenix Singers performed at the event. SUR
SEARCH horse charity receives 1,000 euro boost
Community spirit

SEARCH horse charity receives 1,000 euro boost

Organised by Mijas resident Alan Boardman, a fundraising event was held at The Olive Tree restaurant in Coín last weekend

Tony Bryant

Friday, 12 July 2024, 14:49

A fundraising event held at The Olive Tree restaurant in Coín last weekend raised more than 1,000 euros for the SEARCH horse charity.

SEARCH is a charity founded by a small group of people who share a common passion: the philosophy of complete care and treatment of the rescued equine, the welfare and well being of the horse being the main priority.

Organised by Mijas resident Alan Boardman, guests enjoyed a buffet, quiz and performance by the Phoenix Singers choir.

