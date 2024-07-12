SEARCH horse charity receives 1,000 euro boost

Community spirit
Tony Bryant
Friday, 12 July 2024
A fundraising event held at The Olive Tree restaurant in Coín last weekend raised more than 1,000 euros for the SEARCH horse charity.
SEARCH is a charity founded by a small group of people who share a common passion: the philosophy of complete care and treatment of the rescued equine, the welfare and well being of the horse being the main priority.
Organised by Mijas resident Alan Boardman, guests enjoyed a buffet, quiz and performance by the Phoenix Singers choir.
