Sala Marte: supporting independent music and art in Malaga

Hidden on the corner of Calle San Nicolás, Sala Marte offers a refreshing escape from Malaga’s more typical tourist music spots. This unassuming venue has quickly become a hub for the city’s independent music scene, attracting both established and emerging artists.

With a focus on sharing new sounds and supporting local talent, Sala Marte provides a platform for diverse musical expressions, from indie and electronic to jazz and experimental genres, as well as art exhibitions, comedy and more abstract performances.

Its intimate atmosphere and eclectic programming create a space that resonates with music and art lovers of all ages, drawing in different crowds with each event. Whether discovered by chance or sought out, Sala Marte leaves a lasting impression as a unique venue in Malaga.

Unconventional

On 19 May 2023, Sala Marte opened its doors to the public with a vision to address the lack of a dedicated artistic space in central Malaga. The founders aimed to create an environment where unconventional art could flourish, free from restrictions of discipline or style, fostering a community where artists could develop their work and visitors could engage with a variety of artistic forms. By focusing on inclusivity and collaboration, Sala Marte aims to cultivate an atmosphere of artistic freedom and experimentation.

The diversity of local and Spanish music acts is a defining feature of Sala Marte, with the wide range of performances highlighting the variety of music genres within Spain.

A notable performance in the rock and fusion genre was from band Ofunkillo, celebrated as pioneers of funk rock in Spain, who stood out with an innovative blend of rock, funk and Andalusian influences, while the Malaga-based Tabletom band impressed with a mix of blues, flamenco and jazz.

For more experimental and socially conscious genres, the venue hosted Los Ganglios from Barcelona who combine punk and electronic music with humour and social commentary.

For fans of pop, Beli Basarte, a heartfelt lyricist from Madrid, captivated audiences with her soft, emotive songs, while La Mare performed a mix of flamenco and folk.

The venue has also featured the rise of Spanish feminist music, with Las Ketekalles offering a fresh perspective through a fusion of flamenco, rap and reggae and the Moroccan-born rapper from Madrid, Huda, performing her powerful lyrics which challenge societal norms and promote female empowerment.

Recently, Sala Marte has expanded its programming further to include more electronic acts like DJ Grex. The venue is committed to embracing new music and seems to offer something for everyone.

International acts

In addition to showcasing local talent, Sala Marte has welcomed international acts to Malaga.

A notable performance was by Messthetics, an American instrumental trio from Washington DC, whose music is described as “jazz punk jam” and who performed at the Newport Jazz Festival this year.

Bristol-based DJ Samurai Breaks, who made his Glastonbury festival debut last year, brought the genre of jungle to Sala Marte in December.

An array of lesser known Argentinian bands have also taken to the stage, such as the queer band Sudor Marica, whose lyrics advocate for LGBT+ rights, along with politically charged ska-punk band Las Manos de Fillipi and indie band Alan Sutton y las Criaturitas del Señor, known for poetic lyrics and theatrical performances.

The intimate setting and minimalist design of Sala Marte creates an atmosphere that puts the performances at the forefront where they capture all the attention. The modern sound system and round stage encourage close interaction between the artists and the audience, enhancing an immersive experience.

A representative of the venue explained, “In this city, like in most others, public institutional support for emerging artists isn’t enough. That said, Malaga does have lots of exciting projects working to create spaces for artists at the start of their careers. We are just one of those initiatives, but supporting emerging talent has become a cornerstone of our project.”

Sala Marte strives to be viewed as more than just a club or performance space but a place where quality and variety of art can be developed as well as appreciated.