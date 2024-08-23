Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: The inside-out flower

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 23 August 2024, 15:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Native to California, Oregon and Washington in the US, Vancouveria hexandra, commonly called the inside-out flower, is a dainty perennial plant suitable for dry locations with plenty of dappled shade. It is a member of the Berberidaceae family (barberry).

The bright-green tri-lobed leaves, which resemble a duck's foot, another common name for this plant, form a soft mound of vegetation up to 40cm high.

The panicles of white flowers, which attract bees and other pollinating insects, are held on upright wiry stems above the foliage from early spring until early summer. Their reflexed petals make them look like they are turning inside-out, and the stamens in the centre jut forward like the point of a pencil.

After flowering, purple fruits form which split open before the seeds have matured. Ants harvest the seeds and carry them underground to feed on the exterior coating (aril) which may result in seedlings popping up in unexpected places.

Although drought resistant, Vancouveria hexandra will spread rapidly if watered regularly and is ideal for groundcover. It needs a rich, acid soil, with plenty of organic matter added to help retain moisture. It spreads by underground rhizomes which can be used to create new plants. It can also be propagated from fresh seed.

The inside-out flower is low-maintenance and some trimming and removal of dead stems and leaves in autumn is all that is needed to keep this plant tidy.

The genus has just three species (V. hexandra, V. chrysantha and V. planipetala) and is named after George Vancouver, an English eighteenth-century navigator and explorer of the Pacific Northwest. The specific epithet, hexandra, comes from the Greek 'hex' meaning 'six' and 'andros' meaning 'male' in reference to the six stamens.