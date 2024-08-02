Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: The lacebark tree

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 2 August 2024, 13:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

SUR in English reader Caroline Sellers sent in the main photo below and said that she had recently seen several of these beautiful trees growing in and around the streets in La Campana, Nueva Andalucía.

Commonly called the lacebark, scrub bottle, pink flame and hat tree (among others), Brachychiton discolor is native to Australia. It is a popular tree for urban streets as it has compact roots which don't spread and undermine pavements and foundations. An established specimen can reach over thirty metres in height and is drought resistant, also withstanding some periods of frost.

The lacebark tree has a bottle-shaped trunk with smooth bark, green when young and turning grey as it ages. The leaves are deeply lobed (palmate) and resemble those of a maple or sycamore tree. They are blue-green above and much paler underneath and both sides are covered with short, fine hairs. Although classed as semi-evergreen, it will lose most of its leaves before flowering.

Brachychiton discolor buds opening. Wikimedia

The flower buds are covered with a rust coloured 'fuzz' and open to reveal a pink, nearly stalkless bloom, about 3cm across. The fruit is also covered in a soft fuzz, is about 20cm long and boat-shaped. When mature, the fruit splits open revealing around thirty seeds packed like corn on the cob. In Australia, the seeds are considered bush tucker and are roasted before being eaten. The seeds have a long shelf life and have a 51% germination rate after being kept at room temperature for 15 years according to reports. The wood of the lacebark tree is used by indigenous people to make ceremonial objects such as shields.

Brachychiton discolor will need regular irrigation until it is well established and a spot where it will receive full sun. In coastal areas it will need protection from salt-laden winds.

The genus name comes from the Greek 'brachy' meaning 'short' and 'chiton' meaning 'tunic' which is believed to refer to the coating over the fruit and buds.