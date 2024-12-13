Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Count Rudi in 2002. SUR
Count Rudi: The &#039;fortunate man&#039; of Marbella Club
Foreign influencers in southern Spain

Count Rudi: The 'fortunate man' of Marbella Club

Rudolf Graf von Schönburg was hired by his cousin Prince Alfonso of Hohenlohe to work at the newly opened hotel while he was studying hotel management

Jennie Rhodes

Marbella

Friday, 13 December 2024, 15:13

Rudolf Graf von Schönburg, popularly known as Count Rudi, is the name behind one of Marbella's most exclusive establishments.

On 28 December 1956 Count Rudi arrived to work at the Marbella Club, then just a small traditional hotel that had been founded in 1954 by his cousin, Prince Alfonso de Hohenlohe.

Born on 25 September 1932 at Wechselburg Castle in Germany, Count Rudi spent his youth on the family estate in Saxony. "Are you going to be a banker or a diplomat?" his uncle Max asked him one day. "What I'd really like to do is hotel management," Rudi replied and his uncle would go on to finance his studies at the l'École Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland.

During his training Rudi worked in luxury hotels in Switzerland and Germany, until Prince Alfonso of Hohenlohe hired him at the newly opened Marbella Club Hotel in 1956. Together the cousins transformed it into a place for "people who know each other and do things together".

After a two-year stay in Mexico, Count Rudi returned to the Marbella Club Hotel in 1961 as general manager, a position he held until 1983.

In 1971 he married Princess Marie Louise of Prussia, great-granddaughter of the Wilhelm II of Germany. The couple had two children, Countess Sophie and Count Friedrich.

On 25 September 2022 Count Rudi celebrated his 90th birthday and in the same year Spanish journalist José María Sánchez-Robles published the biography Count Rudi. A Fortunate Man.

This year Count Rudi and Princess Marie Louise attended the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Marbella Club.

In an interview for the Marbella Club blog, Count Rudi said at the time that the living person he most admired was Queen Elizabeth II. He said he the happiest time of his life was "at the Marbella Club from 1960 to 1980" and that his greatest achievement was "having helped shape the style of Marbella Club Hotel".

