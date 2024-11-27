Línea Ideal: Personalised care as the key to wellbeing

This clinic specialises in non-invasive aesthetic medicine treatments that deliver gradual, natural-looking results

Elisabet Fernández, manager of Línea Ideal; and aesthetic doctor Beatriz Murias, a member of the Línea Ideal staff.

SIE Málaga Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 13:20

Located in the same building as the Larios shopping centre in Malaga city, Línea Ideal takes a highly personalised approach to aesthetic medicine.

“We’ve brought our vision of personalised care to every treatment we offer. We place great importance on how we interact with our clients, guiding and advising them from the moment they contact us to provide a diagnosis tailored to their individual needs,” explains Elisabet Fernández, manager of Línea Ideal. This close attention to each person’s needs continues throughout their treatment and follow-up care.

Aesthetic doctor Beatriz Murias during a treatment.

The clinic boasts a multidisciplinary team of professionals, including healthcare staff and aesthetic doctors. “We specialise in non-invasive aesthetic medicine treatments for both men and women, designed to achieve gradual, progressive results,” Fernández adds.

Cutting-edge aesthetic treatments

Thanks to their extensive expertise, Línea Ideal offers a wide range of state-of-the-art treatments, including facial and body radiofrequency, mesotherapy (for the face, body and scalp), body contouring treatments (LPG, Velasmooth), facial and body carboxytherapy, photodynamic therapies and body hair removal.

Línea Ideal offers the most innovative facial beauty treatments.

“We provide rejuvenating treatments that ensure comprehensive skin care,” Fernández says, highlighting another area of specialisation.

In terms of aesthetic medicine, Línea Ideal offers facial rejuvenation treatments using hyaluronic acid (lip fillers, mid-face contouring, non-surgical rhinoplasty and under-eye fillers), neuromodulators, hand, neck and décolletage rejuvenation treatments, pigmentation treatments, gluteal fillers and collagen inducers.

Zoom Elisabet Fernández, manager of Línea Ideal; and Laura Di Benigno, head of Customer Service.

The clinic also offers female intimate aesthetic treatments, such as hyaluronic acid fillers for revitalising the labia majora.

In line with its focus on non-invasive procedures, Línea Ideal also provides therapeutic massages, including Japanese facial lifting—a holistic technique that helps reduce stress—and the Vodder method of manual lymphatic drainage, a therapeutic approach that stimulates the lymphatic system with numerous health benefits.

“While aesthetic medicine plays a significant role in boosting patients’ self-esteem, at Línea Ideal, health is always the foundation and ultimate goal of our services,” Fernández concludes.

More information:

Address: C. de Walt Whitman, 3, 2ºa, Distrito Centro, 29002 Málaga.

Phone: 952 60 60 97.

WhatsApp: +34 657 890 891

Web: https://www.lineaideal.es/