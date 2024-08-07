Jarana Flamenco Fest Brings the Most Innovative Voices of the Genre to Marbella

Las Migas, Ángeles Toledano, Kiki Morente and Rocío Márquez & Bronquio feature in the line-up for its inaugural edition, to be held at the auditorium in Parque de la Constitución from 13 to 21 August

Rocío Márquez and Bronquio are one of the main attractions of the first Jarana Flamenco Fest.

Flamenco is widely considered one of the most genuine and personal artistic expressions of Spanish culture. Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage, the genre has been brought into the 21st century without losing any of its relevance. It remains vibrant thanks to a new generation of artists who, while embracing experimentation in expressing their unique artistic voices, preserve flamenco’s essence, which is deeply rooted in Andalusian culture.

Jarana Flamenco Fest was created to showcase the grandeur and diversity of contemporary flamenco. Its first edition features an excellent line-up of some of the most interesting and unique voices in the genre. These artists share a common youthfulness, deep respect for flamenco and a desire to innovate without losing sight of its roots.

The perfect spot to enjoy flamenco

Jarana Flamenco Fest will take place from 13 to 21 August in an ideal setting for concerts: the José Pernía Calderón auditorium, situated in the heart of Marbella’s Parque de la Constitución. This beautiful venue, with its Arabian architecture and an intimate capacity of 700 people, creates a cosy and personal atmosphere to enjoy flamenco up close with the artists. The open-air location, surrounded by cypress and jacaranda trees, offers a magical experience under the starry skies of the hot August nights.

The festival also makes a significant commitment to technical excellence. The concerts will feature top-notch sound quality, provided by the Meyer Sound Leopard system - the same equipment used at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival.

The Jarana Flamenco Fest programme

Regarding the line-up of artists, the festival will get under way on Tuesday 13 August with Las Migas, a collective of female artists who have been delighting audiences for nearly two decades with their vibrant and energetic approach to the genre. Their career is marked by albums such as their debut Reinas del Matute, Vente Conmigo, Libres (winner of a Latin Grammy for Best Flamenco Album) and the recent Rumberas. The group consists of Marta Robles on direction, composition and guitar, Carolina "La Chispa" on vocals, Alicia Grillo on guitar and Laura Pacios on violin, all bringing varied perspectives and styles to flamenco.

On Wednesday 14 August, Ángeles Toledano, undoubtedly one of the most promising voices of the new generation of flamenco artists, will take to the stage at the auditorium. Having won prestigious competitions such as Jóvenes Flamencos, the Guillena National Flamenco Singing Contest, the Flamenco Singing Contest of Campanillas (Malaga city) and the National Contest of Ubrique at just 14, flamenco enthusiasts eagerly await her debut. Her early releases, such as ARAORA, which mixes her exceptional voice with haunting and avant-garde moods, and the playful X LAS NIÑAS (Alegrías), showcase her versatility and talent.

On Tuesday 20 August, Marbella will welcome a member of one of the most illustrious families in Granada flamenco: Kiki Morente. Singer, guitarist and composer, son of the unforgettable master Enrique Morente and brother of artists Estrella and Soleá Morente, Kiki has carved out his own solo career thanks to his powerful voice, great compositional talent, charisma and artistic personality. His talents are evident in albums such as his debut Albayzín and El Cante. His concert is expected to feature exclusive previews of songs from his upcoming album Azabache, due later in 2024, where he will once again show that the genre can be brought into the modern day while remaining faithful to its roots.

The festival will conclude with an exceptional finale on Wednesday 21 August. Singer Rocío Márquez, one of the key figures in recent flamenco, and Bronquio will bring their exceptional collaborative project to the stage. This project combines Márquez's magnificent voice with the exuberance and baroque style of the Seville-born producer's electronic rhythms. This collaboration resulted in Tercer Cielo, hailed by music critics as one of the best of its release year. The artists bring this work to life with meticulous attention to staging, lighting and sound, showcasing the porous boundaries of the genre and offering a glimpse into the vast potential for experimentation and innovation that flamenco still holds.

