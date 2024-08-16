It's not enough to switch off that smartphone

Isaac Asenjo Madrid Friday, 16 August 2024, 14:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

It is not a good idea to go from days where our daily lives are very planned out to zero activity. There are people who complain of anxiety when they go from a very high level of activity to a very low one. Even if we don't get up as early as normal, we should try to set some routines that keep us active and still get up at a reasonable time.

Don't let your phone dominate you on holiday: turn off notifications, separate yourself from it whenever possible, prevent it from stealing quality time and from socialising with others, establish routines and/or times for consulting certain things, such as your social media. But don't do any of that right before bedtime.

Avoid sedentary habits, don't become a couch potato because, although summertime is traditionally a period of rest, a high level of inactivity is not good for you either. Take advantage of the holidays to start playing a sport and keep that habit for the rest of the year.

Put everything to one side that has to do with work as much as possible and, if not possible, try to limit it to a fixed time each day from which you later switch off.

Avoid planning too much on trips so you feel like you're in a marathon because trying to see absolutely everything can be stressful and exhausting.

Even if you return home every night to sleep, try to get out and spend the day doing something well outside your normal routine.

Spend time with those you love, and try to take more care with those relationships that sometimes, albeit unintentionally, are neglected because we don't have much time.

Leave some time to do nothing and then fill it with whatever you feel like doing in that moment. Reserve some time for you and you alone.

Dedicate yourself to your hobbies and, if you don't really have any, try starting up with one.

Make some good resolutions, especially those that you have let slip, and try to keep up with them for the rest of the year.