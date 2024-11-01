Afesol: 25 years working for mental health The Costa del Sol-based association is dedicated to breaking down stigma, providing support and fostering a compassionate community for individuals with mental health difficulties

Afesol, a Costa del Sol-based mental health organisation, marked its 25th anniversary recently. Over the past quarter-century, Afesol has provided resources, promoted understanding and championed support for those affected by mental health challenges.

The association is dedicated to breaking down stigma, providing support and fostering a compassionate community for individuals with mental health difficulties through educational programmes. Pictured right, Afesol recognises the work of its collaborating companies in their support of advancing mental health awareness and resources.