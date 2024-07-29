Yûgó, a fusion of Japanese and Malaga roots

Enrique Bellver Malaga Monday, 29 July 2024, 10:30 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Yûgó in Japanese means 'fusion' and this term has never been better used to summarise what Dairon Alexander and his brother Adolfo do, an authentic cuisine where Japanese cooking is fused with Malaga's traditions and produce. But Yûgó's fusion cuisine would not be complete in its definition if the chef's origins were not taken into account, as Latin American cuisine and ingredients are present in many of his dishes, which is why three different ways of cooking coexist and merge in the same space. This, one of my favourite restaurants in the city to enjoy Japanese fusion cuisine, along with Misuto and No-Vo, has established itself as one that has evolved the most in recent years.

More than two years have passed since my last visit and although the concept remains unchanged, Yûgó has changed for the better in terms of the incorporation of new dishes. Taking it almost for granted that in the sushi, nigiri or uramaki section I wasn't going to find any faults, Dairon has evolved much more in terms of the cuts of fish, the quality of the rice and, something very important that is sometimes overlooked, the temperature of each of the dishes when they are served at the table.

Everything here revolves around the traditional purism of the head chef, from the open bar, as it is done in Japan, where the chef shows all his culinary skills 'bare-chested' in front of the diners, to the different suggestions of Malaga fusion that prevail in many of his creations. On the other hand, the restaurant service and the wine cellar are almost at the same level as the cuisine. The selection of white wines and sakes is very interesting.

Yûgó covers a level of Japanese cuisine and fusion that does not exist anywhere else in the city; are places where sushi is prepared but it is important to bear in mind that not all sushi has the same gastronomic value and that good sushi is not usually plentiful.

Yûgó Address: Calle Pacífico, 38. Malaga

Telephone: 951 537 358.

Web: yugo-restaurant.eatbu.com

Prices: Gyozas al ajillo: 14,50€. Futomaki atún: 14€. Nigiri wagyu: 18€

Valoration: Kitchen: 8.5. Restaurant: 7. Wine list: 6.5. Rating: 8 / 10

Trilogy and oysters

In the middle of tuna season, nothing better than a trilogy of tuna sashimi. Three different cuts, perfect in terms of thickness, from three different parts of the tuna and some very tasty and salty oysters.

Assorted gyozas

Both the eby gyozas of prawns with garlic, a very Malaga recipe, and the niku of minced meat and vegetables are crunchy on the outside and quite mellow and juicy on the inside. The two accompanying sauces are not at the same level.

Nigiri emperor

Nice name that can lead to confusion with the emperor fish, but this nigiri is an example of perfection, both in the quality of the rice and its temperature. The shrimps are the right size to make up a nigiri.

Mini burger

One of the new items on Yûgó's latest menu. A mini beef burger that arrives at the table with an egg yolk butter accompanied by a teriyaki sauce and brioche bread. Great!