Richard Hart, the British baker and 'rye whisperer'

Miguel Lorenci MADRID. Friday, 31 January 2025, 18:56 Compartir

He's not the catcher in the rye, but almost. He's the baker who whispers and works magic with this grain. Briton Richard Hart is a revolutionary genius of artisan baking - and of marketing, as he proved at Madrid Fusión, where he spent more time extolling the book that encapsulates his professional knowledge than kneading the bread that has made him famous worldwide.

"What I do is super easy, and anyone can do it anywhere in the world - especially if they buy my book," he said with a grin, holding a copy in his hands.

Hart shared his experience in the quest for the "perfect bread" - an adventure he details in his book Richard Hart Bread, a comprehensive guide to the intuitive art of bread-making, featuring over 60 recipes.

Without an apron, hat, or baker's jacket - but dressed in a denim shirt and loose-fitting trousers - he combined the essential ingredients: water, flour, and salt.

"My dream is to make the best possible bread. Every day I wake up thinking about creating the perfect loaf, and maybe I manage it once, twice, or three times a year," he joked.

"Making bread is easy and everything I know is in my book which is far less boring than other baking books I have come across," he added.

"Whether you live in Australia, Sweden, London, Tokyo, or anywhere in the world, you'll have the ingredients to make this bread," he explained, mixing his dough in a bowl, without using any machines.

A masterclass in just a couple of minutes - that's all it took for him to mix and knead the ingredients for his hearty rye bread, coat it with seeds and grains, and present another loaf that was already baked.

"What I do in my workshop can be done in any kitchen in the world. The secret lies in the ingredients and their quality; if you want good bread, you have to use the best," he explained.

"It's like chocolate - you need to ensure the fair origin of all the ingredients. For me, flour and wheat are absolutely crucial," he added.

Born in London, Hart began his career as a chef in fine dining restaurants. In California, he fell in love with sourdough bread. After working at the legendary Tartine Bakery in San Francisco, he partnered with René Redzepi, chef of Noma in Copenhagen, to found Hart Bageri - one of the world's best bakeries, now with ten branches in the Danish capital.