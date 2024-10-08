MO by Picoteo in Fuengirola: An updated kitchen

Enrique Bellver Fuengirola Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 11:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It is always good and recommendable to visit a restaurant on more than one occasion to get an idea of how its cuisine is evolving, especially if it has been a long time since the last visit, as is the case of this restaurant, which has even changed its name from El Picoteo to MO by Picoteo.

I still remember my first encounter with Moha Belasri in the kitchens of the now defunct Marbella restaurant El Portalón and later in the establishment run by Ramón Freixas in Marbella, Mesana, located on the ground floor of the Hotel Guadalpín, also now gone. Years later I met him again, as manager and owner of a gastro-tavern in the centre of Fuengirola, in the same place where we are now.

Moha has always known how to combine diversity and quality in his cuisine and he has just demonstrated this to me with his new menu, a menu adapted to the new tastes of an increasingly open and eclectic clientele.

I like the presentation of the dishes on the new menu, including the didactic point of its wording, which leads the customer to know at all times what he or she is asking for when making the order. The sections are subdivided into salads; tartar; seafood; Asian; breads, that is, those that are accompanied by bread or are found inside bread, such as tacos, hamburgers or pizzas; fish, meats and desserts.

The regular customers that are looking for something different to eat will always find a 'novelties' section and those who like more substantial meals will find them in the grilled range. But what we can't forget is Moha's Moroccan origin which is very much reflected in several dishes, where the pinchos morunos (skewered, marinated meats) or the seasoned chicken wings are never missing and there are also some Asian dishes that are very common nowadays.

MO by Picoteo continues to differentiate itself from other restaurants in the area with its wine list, which features a large number of high quality national and international wines. The service provided by Mayra Carrillo is professional, very friendly and diligent, characteristics to be taken into account nowadays when choosing a restaurant.

Examples of some of the dishes

Atún picante (spicy tuna): Although it is called spicy tuna, this dish is more like a tartar with a crunchy touch to which a certain amount of chilli sauce is added to reinforce its spicy touch in keeping with its name. Good texture in the mouth.

Pata de pulpo braseada (braised octopus): A converted classic, the grilled octopus leg, which is accompanied by a rather unctuous cream of potato and sambal sauce made with peppers and chillies to enhance the flavour of this cephalopod.

Taco Tinga: An example of the adaptation of this restaurant's menu is a very Mexican dish, the taco. Here they prepare it with chicken tinga with a fairly measured touch of spice. Well shredded meat accompanied by avocado.

Langostinos crujientes (crispy king prawns) What convinces me most about this dish, the most popular on the menu, is precisely the juiciness and perfection of the prawns. The creamy sauce is nothing more than a mayonnaise dressing.

MO by Picoteo

Address: Larga, 4 (Fuengirola). Telephone: 629 903 619. Web: www.picoteo.es

Prices: Spicy tuna: 16€ King Crab: 28€ Tinga Taco: 9€

Rating: Cuisine: 7.5; dining room: 7; Wine list: 7.5; Rating: 7.5/ 10