Launch of SUR's Malaga gastronomy guide

Juan Soto and Marina Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 11:59

Quién es Quién en la Gastronomía de Málaga (Who’s Who in Málaga’s Gastronomy) is once again a reality. The ninth edition of the guide that highlights the best restaurants in the province was presented this Monday at the Les Roches School of Hospitality and Tourism in Marbella. The launch of the publication, produced by SUR and the Málaga en la Mesa supplement, with sponsorship from the Provincial Council and Sabor a Málaga, and in collaboration with Cervezas Victoria and Les Roches, has become a key event for the entire sector. The guide features nearly 600 listings and 200 pages dedicated to Malaga’s food scene. It will be available for free with the purchase of the SUR (in Spanish) this Saturday and to SUR On+ subscribers.

The event aimed at championing local dining by showcasing a selection of the best in the province, was hosted by Ana Pérez-Bryan, editor-in-chief of Diario SUR, who praised the talent of those featured in the guide, saying, “You are the reflection of a sector that inspires deep admiration throughout Spain.”

Alberto Gómez, editor of Diario SUR, emphasised that gastronomy is a key focus for the newspaper, describing it as "a strategic sector" crucial to the region and province's economy. Carlos Díaz de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches Marbella, highlighted the significance of the event for the haute cuisine school, noting that the guide serves as an important reference for identifying quality standards in hospitality.

Antonia Ledesma, Deputy President of the Provincial Council, was pleased to be a part of the guide's presentation, emphasising its role in highlighting the importance of Malaga's gastronomy. "It's a sector that, despite its challenges, always manages to bounce back with pride," she said. She described the guide as "an annual publication featuring over 600 entries that showcase the rich diversity of Malaga's gastronomy, which we celebrate and promote through Sabor a Málaga." Ledesma also acknowledged the contributions of everyone in the industry, from small producers to restaurateurs, emphasising the network of hard work and dedication that underpins it.

Enrique Bellver, renowned food journalist and coordinator of the guide, praised SUR for its 30 years of coverage of gastronomy. He explained that this ninth edition features over 500 reviewed restaurants, with all businesses receiving a rating of six or higher, according to the editorial team's criteria. Regarding the wines, he noted that they are all new and deserve a rating above seven. Among the highlights, he mentioned the inclusion of shops offering exotic products and a series of vintage-style restaurants.

Six award winners

The Quién es Quién awards celebrated those shaping Malaga’s gastronomic landscape. This year’s recipients included Chinchín Puerto (Sabor a Málaga Award), Grupo Tercer Acto (Business Achievement and Growth Award), Cándida (Lifetime Achievement Award), Skina (Vinoble Malaga Award), Back (Service Excellence Award) and Cávala (Best Newcomer Award).

The Lifetime Achievement Award was received by Cándida Montenegro, owner of the restaurant in Alameda, who was surprised by the recognition as her family had kept it a secret.

The Best Service Award was accepted by Fabián Villar from Back. Enrique Bellver recalled that the establishment began as a gastropub and later evolved into a restaurant that earned a Michelin star last year. This time, the spotlight was not on the chef, David Olivas, but on the head waiter. He shared his appreciation for his team, while addressing the industry's challenges, particularly the shortage of skilled professionals.

The Sabor a Málaga award went to Lourdes Villalobos, the owner and head chef of the restaurant located in Caleta de Vélez, one of the temples of fresh produce. Visibly moved, she remarked that the recognition of Chinchín is also a recognition of the fishing industry that sustains them. “Málaga often turns its back on its fishermen, but Málaga is a seafaring province. If we don’t value it, fishing will disappear,” she said.

The Business Achievement and Growth Award was received by Pablo Gonzalo, manager of the group, which has established itself as one of the leading names in fine dining in the capital and, this year, expanded to Marbella in partnership with El Pimpi. Gonzalo emphasised the fundamental value of gastronomy, “which is also culture,” and highlighted the decisive role played by Málaga-born actor Antonio Banderas in its creation.

The Vinoble Málaga Award, recognising the best wine list and cellar, was received by Marcos Granda, who, according to Bellver, "knows how to convey his love for wine to the customer." The sommelier and entrepreneur, responsible for the Marbella restaurant Skina (two Michelin stars), emphasised that "wines are important, but even more so are the people around us."

The Best Newcomer Award was presented to Antonio Jesús García, in charge of Cávala, and Miguel Ángel Mayor, the head chef at the restaurant in the Soho district. “From the beginning, it was an ambitious project; we aimed to create a different kind of cuisine, and along this journey, Miguel Ángel came on board,” said García, recalling Mayor's Malaga roots, which he believes made everything "easier" in their pursuit of being "innovative." Mayor described the recognition as a "surprising evolution," recalling how an unexpected opportunity brought him back to Malaga after initially leaving. "It was the perfect moment to return for such an ambitious project," he said, ending his speech with a round of applause for his team.

The event concluded with Baldomero León Navarro, the Councillor for Innovation of Marbella town council, expressing his anticipation for the upcoming guide, which he described as a "recognition of innovation and excellence."

Over 500 listings

The awards ceremony was concluded with a cocktail served and prepared by Les Roches students, featuring contributions from Sancho Melero, Famadesa, AUA Pure Water, Doña Francisquita, and Cervezas Victoria. The new edition includes over 500 listings, along with interviews from key figures in Malaga's gastronomy scene, such as Provincial President Francisco Salado, chef Mario Céspedes of Ronda 14, and Cristina González, owner of La Pachamama.

The guide also features sections on wine, gourmet products and a gastronomic events calendar highlighting the province's top culinary events. The Ventas section showcases notable establishments across Malaga, offering traditional stews and recipes, while Lo Más Dulce focuses on breakfast and tea-time suggestions and Barras highlights everything from classic venues to those embracing fine dining.