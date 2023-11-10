Famous chef to the jet set comes to Malaga to shoot a docuseries

Juan Soto Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Charles Webb, the renowned American chef, has landed in Malaga. The chef, born in Chicago, trained at the prestigious Gambero Rosso Culinary Academy in Rome and has worked in 20 restaurants around the world including Denmark's Noma, recognised on several occasions as the best in the world, and at Era Opa in Copenhagen which has two Michelin stars.

He is filming a documentary series about the culinary culture of Malaga which aims to become a magnet for audiences on the other side of the Atlantic. The chef emphasises that his main goal is to increase the exposure of Malaga and to encourage the arrival of digital nomads between 24 and 35 years of age.

Webb will be filming in the province until 15 November and will visit Mijas (The Secret Garden restaurant), Ronda (Bodega Doña Felisa) and Bobadilla (Finca La Torre) besides the most emblematic bodega in Malaga city, El Pimpi.

Since 2007, he has been working as a private chef for very wealthy clients, which is why he is now known as the chef to the uber rich. Webb has also been working on his own business project, the documentary series #ChefOnTour in which he narrates how food affects the cultural approach of each country and details the lifestyle, gastronomy and the most striking places of each country he visits. His trips to Jerusalem, Río de Janeiro, Bogotá, Mexico City and Barcelona already have thousands of followers on social media sites.