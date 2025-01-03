Too many wee drams

This column has recently referred to problems facing the drinks industry. Apart from the worldwide weakening in the European wine market, spirits are coming under threat. While there have been billion-dollar deals in the fields of vodka and tequila, such as the huge sum paid for the purchase of the manufacturer of Grey Goose vodka, sold by its creator for a staggering 2.2 billion euros only 20 years after it was launched, the trend shows little likelihood of setting a meaningful pattern.

The king of spirits, whisky, has more complicated problems, quite simply because it is made around seven years before it is released on the market. It needs this time to mature, so the producers must predict how much they have to distill each year in order to meet demand in the future. Tricky stuff, and a mistake will leave them with more scotch on their hands than they can sell or not enough to meet the demand.

If Donald Trump, a teetotaler with Scottish heritage, puts up US import tariffs, as he has threatened to do in retaliation for the Boeing-Airbus spat, there may be a glut.

Fortunately Japan buys more than America and India is a massive consumer. Sales are made to another 180 countries, although as 75% of the retail price of domestic sales goes to the UK Exchequer, the British taxpayer could come out as another injured party. There are 40,000 employees in Scotland's rural distilleries, and in parallel they bring in substantial amounts from tourism, making it a unique and irreplaceable industry poised on a knife edge.