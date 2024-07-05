Parker saga continues

Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Love him or hate him, Robert Parker was one of the world's best-known wine critics, and events have recently been held in Zurich and Paris to make sure his name lives on.

He had no background in wine but as a small-town lawyer launched a subscription publication, The Wine Advocate. Over 40 years, Parker rated hundreds of thousands of wines, profoundly impacting the wine industry. Known as Parkerization, this led to a homogenisation of wine styles, favouring fruity, high-alcohol wines at the expense of local varieties and traditional methods.