Corks or screwcaps?

When Australian and New Zealand wineries started using screwcaps for their top-of-the-range wines, the international trade laughed up its sleeve and wondered when these cheeky down-underrers would come to their senses. But decades later screwcaps are still the preferred option.

Initially, and as was to be expected, not every experience was successful. Regardless of the polemic about whether wines breathe through corks, regardless of whether in a vertical or horizontal position, and disregarding the effect of a lead or plastic seal, some very clever people developed a system that allows wine to breathe through screwcaps via a tiny, controlled oxygen exchange using liners inside the cap. These liners are designed to allow minimal air permeability, which mimics the slow oxygenation process that occurs with traditional corks.