Eva Longoria: 'Marbella is a home and a lifestyle for me'

The American actress, film director and businesswoman, Eva Longoria, spends much of her time nowadays on the Costa del Sol where she has settled in her Marbella home while continuing to add projects to her work schedule in Spain. Together with María Bravo she is a founding member for one of the most outstanding charity galas on the national scene under the name of Global Gift, which has already extended its influence to many other countries to continue with the charitable work that saw its birth in the province of Malaga. This is an unmissable event every summer, as is the presence of the artist as its host, always ready to raise funds for those who most need it

What does Global Gift mean to you?

Well, for me this gala is very special to me because we started here in Marbella 12 years ago and although we are already in ten countries we have our origins here and with Casa Ángeles [a day centre], where we allocate the funds we raise and which cover different therapies for families and children in need.

How did this project come about, what is the most beautiful aspect of it that has stayed with you over the years?

It came from the heart of María Bravo and she has a lot of love for Andalucía, for her beloved Marbella. She is my best friend, my comadre, my son's godmother, and she showed me what a beautiful town this is, not just a place with a beach, but a place with more options and very supportive people.

What do you like most about Marbella?

Everything. I tell my friends that when I come here I can breathe because there is no rush at all, you eat well, it is next to the beach, you can run, you can walk, I can be on the beach with my son all day, go shopping... There are many things that you can experience! Everybody knows about its glamour, but there is a very everyday and familiar Marbella. Marbella for me is a home and a way of life.

Will we see you settled here?

I already spend most of my time here, although I still travel around the world going with my suitcase from hotel to hotel. But this is my home.

And moving on to more recent projects, Land of Women [María Sánchez], what has this project meant to you?

I always had in mind that I wanted to act in Spanish and I talked about it with my friend Ramón Campos and I told him that I wanted to film in Spain and he found this book, this novel called Land of Women which we have adapted into a series.

How was the experience?

I was there in Catalonia filming, memorising my lines in Spanish, practising with my coach... And with a great actress like Carmen Maura! It blew my mind! But I had a lot of fun and thank God I'm a fish out of water in the series. I'm American, it's my first time in Spain, my mother is crazy, my daughter is angry... so I fit the character (laughs).

What are your next projects?

I am currently filming a programme on cuisine in Spain. I've already finished the Basque Country, Galicia and Madrid. Now I'm on holiday and then I'm going to Catalonia, Asturias and Andalucía. Imagine! A programme to try all the delicious food there is in Spain! We've already done the Mexican and Italian editions and it was time to come here and I'm delighted.

Talking about Spain and projects, which Spanish actor or actress would you like to work with?

Without a doubt with Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who is very nice. I want to work with him and I've told him so and he laughed. Also, of course, with Iván Sánchez, who is a sweetheart.

If you had to put a soundtrack to your life, what would it be?

Any song from the 80s. I think Madonna is always a very good choice..

If I granted you a wish, what would you wish for?

World peace certainly starts with each one of us. Now I am very concerned about the situation in the USA because if Trump comes to power we could have a lot of problems.