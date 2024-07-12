Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mainjobs and Cudeca representatives at the hospice this week. SUR
Cudeca charity tins collected more than 43,000 euros last year
The figure was revealed during the renewal of the foundation's sponsorship agreement with the Mainjobs public administration company

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Friday, 12 July 2024, 14:10

The Costa del Sol's Cudeca palliative care foundation has announced that their distinctive green charity tins collected a total of 43,291,00 in 2023.

The figure was revealed during the renewal of the charity's sponsorship agreement with the Mainjobs public administration company, which has supported the collection tin campaign for several years.

The renewal ceremony was attended by Cudeca volunteers, and María Carmen Ruiz and Rocío Borrego, representatives of Mainjobs.

