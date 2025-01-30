Celebrating almost two years of The Pool Marbella: a Community built on collaboration and growth

SUR in English Marbella Thursday, 30 January 2025, 13:01 Compartir

In May 2023, The Pool Marbella opened its doors with a simple idea: to create a place where people could work, connect and build something meaningful together. Two years later, this idea has grown into a thriving community that’s transforming what it means to work and live in Marbella.

From the beginning, the goal wasn’t just to provide desks and Wi-Fi but to offer a space where people could find like-minded professionals with entrepreneurial backgrounds, executives, investors and digital nomads. The space resembles the iconic Grand Palais in Paris due to its glass dome and abundance of natural light. Over the past two years, companies have taken root, investments have sparked new opportunities and innovative projects have come to life, shaping Marbella into a business hub.

Moments that have defined The Pool

Over the past two years, the community has had the pleasure of welcoming remarkable individuals to participate in our events including the Co-Founder of Shazam, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft and the Global Engineering Director at Ford. These encounters have enriched the community and inspired new ideas. Events have brought together people from all over the world, from seasoned entrepreneurs to those just starting their journeys.

The Pool Verticals have established as meeting points for professionals within the same industry to share ideas, brainstorm or create something new. The CleanTech Vertical has sparked discussions about building a greener future. The Blockchain Vertical has gathered companies like Alastria and Binance, whilst discussing current market trends such as AI and tokenization.

This year, three new verticals will be introduced that reflect the diverse interests of the community:

-Women in Business: A dynamic meeting point where female entrepreneurs come together to share their experiences, discuss transformative ideas, and grow their ventures, fueling innovation and success.

-PropTech & Real Estate: Exploring how technology is shaping the future of property and urban development.

-Longevity: Examining advancements in health and wellness that are helping people live longer, healthier lives.

Additionally, we have hosted Investor Club, Startup Pitch Nights and Unicorn Founder meetings, creating platforms for innovation and collaboration.

A Community shaping Marbella's future

The real heart of The Pool is the community. Members, from more than 30 different nationalities, come from various industries, countries and backgrounds but all share the willingness to learn, grow and make an impact.

Marbella has always been known for its beauty and lifestyle, but it holds the potential to be much more. A future is being built where Marbella is not just a place to visit but a place of business and innovation - this vision is called Marbella 2.0.

What's next for The Pool Marbella

As The Pool celebrates this milestone, it remains committed in its mission to grow while staying true to its founding principles: connection, creativity, and community. New projects and collaborations are already on the horizon, promising even more opportunities for members to thrive.

For entrepreneurs seeking a base, professionals looking for a change of pace, or visionaries ready to share their ideas, The Pool offers more than just a workspace and invites you to be part of the journey creating Marbella 2.0.

More information:

Address: El Corte Ingles El Capricho, 1 planta. Avda. Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe 2. 29600 Marbella, Málaga.

Phone: +34 951 30 65 44.

Web: https://www.thepool.es/