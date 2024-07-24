Uefa accuses Rodri and Morata of violating rules of conduct for chanting 'Gibraltar is Spanish'

Óscar Bellot Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 13:30 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Chants of "Gibraltar is Spanish" could cost Álvaro Morata and Rodrigo Hernández dearly. Uefa has announced that it has opened disciplinary proceedings against the two Spanish national team players for the chants they started during the celebrations of the recent European Championship triumph in Madrid's Plaza de Cibeles.

Uefa accuses the two members of the Spanish national team of violating rules in Article 11 of its disciplinary regulations: violation of basic rules of decent conduct; using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature; and bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute.

Uefa announced on Friday 19 July its decision to open an investigation into whether Rodrigo and Morata violated the disciplinary rules of European football's governing body when they chanted the slogan "Gibraltar es español" during the celebrations held on Monday 15 July following their victory in the Euros in Germany.

After analysing the chants, which the Gibraltar government described as "stale", Uefa has taken a step further with the opening of disciplinary proceedings, which could lead to harsh sanctions against Rodrigo and Morata.

It seems likely that, at the very least, they will face a two-match ban, the same punishment handed to Turkey's Demiral for doing the 'wolf salute', a gesture linked to the far-right Grey Wolves group, during the European Championship.

In that case they would miss Spain's first two Nations League matches, against Serbia on 5 September and Switzerland three days later, both away games.