Two men from Gibraltar charged with money laundering offences

Two men from Gibraltar have been charged with money laundering offences following an extensive financial investigation by officers from HM Customs Investigation Branch which began in 2020.

The investigation is related to offences contravening the 1997 Tobacco Act, and it began with an arrest which took place in August 2020.

One of the men, Rajesh Shivkishore Shukla, 62, the sole director of the company Riverwall Ltd, has been on bail since November 2022.

He has been charged with six offences: three of use, concealing and possession of criminal property, two of fraud by false representation on different dates (relating to the submission of false declarations to the income tax authorities) and one of being knowingly concerned in the sale of tobacco in breach of a condition of the retail tobacco licence.

The other man, 32-year-old Rohit Shukla, has been charged with an offence relating to being in possession of approximately £17,219 of undeclared income in different currencies, the said £17,219 being criminal property and knowing or suspecting that this was criminal property.

When investigators searched commercial premises and the two suspects' homes last summer they found considerable amounts of cash.

They also discovered that a large number of tobacco sales transactions had been carried out which were not consistent with declarations made to the tax authorities, and therefore believe the cash they seized was related to criminal activity.

Both men appeared at Gibraltar Magistrates Court on Wednesday and the hearing will resume on 17 March.