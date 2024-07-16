Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rodri and Morata started the controversial chant. EP
Rock&#039;s government condemns winning Euro 2024 footballers&#039; &#039;Gibraltar is Spanish&#039; chants as &#039;rancid&#039;
Politics

Rock's government condemns winning Euro 2024 footballers' 'Gibraltar is Spanish' chants as 'rancid'

The chant was first started by the captain of Spain's national team, Álvaro Morata, and shortly afterwards it was Rodri, a Manchester City player, who continued the chants

Javier Varela

Madrid

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 13:33

Opciones para compartir

The government of Gibraltar has been quick to respond to the chants of the Spanish footballers as they celebrated their Euro 2024 victory in the final against England during a welcome home party in Madrid.

Several of the players, including Álvaro Morata and Rodrigo Hernández, repeatedly chanted "Gibraltar es español", as the crowd in Cibeles chanted back.

But the situation has not gone down well on the Rock. "The government of Gibraltar is disappointed to note that several players of the Spanish men's national football team celebrated their victory in the European Championship by chanting rancid comments about Gibraltar," it said in a statement.

"This is a totally unnecessary conflation of a great sporting success with discriminatory political statements that are hugely offensive to Gibraltarians," tt added.

'Regrettable to do it at a celebration'

In their view, "the unfortunate use of the platform of the celebration surrounding the European Championship victory to promote the idea of usurping Gibraltar's territory is contrary to the principle that sport should not be used to promote any politically controversial ideology".

The chant was first started by the captain of the national team, Álvaro Morata, and shortly afterwards it was Rodri, a Manchester City player, who continued the chants. "You play in England, mate," Morata reminded Rodri, who made no bones about it. "I don't care," he replied after being carried away by the euphoria that impacted all of De La Fuente's men in the Spanish capital following their historic victory in Berlin on Sunday night.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'La Chiquita', the Virgen del Carmen who lives in a cave on the seabed of the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Benalmádena reveals its Roman heritage with opening of Los Molinillos archaeological site
  3. 3 Where to watch the Euro 2024 final on big screens around Malaga province
  4. 4 Malaga CF release yet another record-breaking new kit
  5. 5 Ambitious plan for massive expansion of Marbella port is back on track
  6. 6 Fans turn out in their thousands to catch the Premier Padel tour's stop in Malaga
  7. 7 Sergio García triumphs in epic LIV Golf Andalucía finale
  8. 8 Occidental Puerto Banús, a foodie hub open to the general public
  9. 9 Injury rules Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich out of Davis Cup group stage
  10. 10 La Cala de Mijas gets ready for its traditional summer fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad