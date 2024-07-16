Rock's government condemns winning Euro 2024 footballers' 'Gibraltar is Spanish' chants as 'rancid'

Javier Varela Madrid Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 13:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The government of Gibraltar has been quick to respond to the chants of the Spanish footballers as they celebrated their Euro 2024 victory in the final against England during a welcome home party in Madrid.

Several of the players, including Álvaro Morata and Rodrigo Hernández, repeatedly chanted "Gibraltar es español", as the crowd in Cibeles chanted back.

But the situation has not gone down well on the Rock. "The government of Gibraltar is disappointed to note that several players of the Spanish men's national football team celebrated their victory in the European Championship by chanting rancid comments about Gibraltar," it said in a statement.

"This is a totally unnecessary conflation of a great sporting success with discriminatory political statements that are hugely offensive to Gibraltarians," tt added.

'Regrettable to do it at a celebration'

In their view, "the unfortunate use of the platform of the celebration surrounding the European Championship victory to promote the idea of usurping Gibraltar's territory is contrary to the principle that sport should not be used to promote any politically controversial ideology".

The chant was first started by the captain of the national team, Álvaro Morata, and shortly afterwards it was Rodri, a Manchester City player, who continued the chants. "You play in England, mate," Morata reminded Rodri, who made no bones about it. "I don't care," he replied after being carried away by the euphoria that impacted all of De La Fuente's men in the Spanish capital following their historic victory in Berlin on Sunday night.