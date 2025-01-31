Tense relations at AquaGib put water supply at risk

SUR in English Friday, 31 January 2025, 19:02 Compartir

Unite Union has responded to Gibraltar Government's press statements regarding the industrial action at AquaGib, which began after a company-wide review proposal fizzled out in 2023 and a claim made in March 2024 was rejected.

Despite engaging in dispute resolution, no progress has been made, leading to strike action.

Stuart Davies of Unite emphasised that the action was lawful and necessary. He warned that disciplinary threats against workers and the involvement of the Civil Contingency Committee threaten the right to strike.

He also highlighted the potential impact on Gibraltar's water supply, with contingency measures in place to ensure continued access to potable water.