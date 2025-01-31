Tense relations at AquaGib put water supply at risk

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Friday, 31 January 2025, 19:02
Unite Union has responded to Gibraltar Government's press statements regarding the industrial action at AquaGib, which began after a company-wide review proposal fizzled out in 2023 and a claim made in March 2024 was rejected.
Despite engaging in dispute resolution, no progress has been made, leading to strike action.
Stuart Davies of Unite emphasised that the action was lawful and necessary. He warned that disciplinary threats against workers and the involvement of the Civil Contingency Committee threaten the right to strike.
He also highlighted the potential impact on Gibraltar's water supply, with contingency measures in place to ensure continued access to potable water.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.