Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Tense relations at AquaGib put water supply at risk
Gibraltar

Tense relations at AquaGib put water supply at risk

Despite engaging in dispute resolution, no progress has been made, leading to strike action

SUR in English

Friday, 31 January 2025, 19:02

Unite Union has responded to Gibraltar Government's press statements regarding the industrial action at AquaGib, which began after a company-wide review proposal fizzled out in 2023 and a claim made in March 2024 was rejected.

Despite engaging in dispute resolution, no progress has been made, leading to strike action.

Stuart Davies of Unite emphasised that the action was lawful and necessary. He warned that disciplinary threats against workers and the involvement of the Civil Contingency Committee threaten the right to strike.

He also highlighted the potential impact on Gibraltar's water supply, with contingency measures in place to ensure continued access to potable water.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Shock in Boston over death of Jesuit priest in Malaga
  2. 2 Damp walls in your house?
  3. 3 Benalmádena to welcome in Chinese New Year with day of festivities
  4. 4 Torremolinos complies with accessibility standards in revamped El Pinillo district
  5. 5 Fuengirola gets ready for its week dedicated to love
  6. 6 Celebrating almost two years of The Pool Marbella: a Community built on collaboration and growth
  7. 7 Big increase in people using recently renovated library in Benalmádena during first week of opening
  8. 8 Malaga's Hospital Clínico workers warn that emergency department is on the verge of collapse
  9. 9 Hundreds of taxis block streets of Malaga in protest at 'absurd' insurance premiums
  10. 10 El Lodge and Maribel: warmth and comfort in two exclusive mountain retreats

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Tense relations at AquaGib put water supply at risk