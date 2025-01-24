Spanish minister is 'sure a Gib-EU deal will be reached'

Sections
Friday, 24 January 2025, 11:14
Speaking in a radio interview on Monday, Spain's foreign minister José Manuel Albares said he was confident that an agreement would be reached regarding the future status of Gibraltar and its border following the UK's exit from the European Union.
"All of us who have to make a decision, both on the British side and the Spanish side, regarding the deal, are in agreement that we have to reach an agreement."
"I'm sure we'll get there. There is no exact date on the calendar but I'm sure we'll achieve it," said the minister.
