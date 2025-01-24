Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Spanish minister is &#039;sure a Gib-EU deal will be reached&#039;
Politics

Spanish minister is 'sure a Gib-EU deal will be reached'

Foreign minister José Manuel Albares said he was confident that an agreement would be reached regarding the future status of Gibraltar and its border following the UK's exit from the European Union

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 24 January 2025, 11:14

Speaking in a radio interview on Monday, Spain's foreign minister José Manuel Albares said he was confident that an agreement would be reached regarding the future status of Gibraltar and its border following the UK's exit from the European Union.

"All of us who have to make a decision, both on the British side and the Spanish side, regarding the deal, are in agreement that we have to reach an agreement."

"I'm sure we'll get there. There is no exact date on the calendar but I'm sure we'll achieve it," said the minister.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town will be 'one of the most spectacular areas in southern Europe', according to mayor
  2. 2 Communities of owners and tourist rentals in Spain
  3. 3 Junta gives green light to Costa del Sol road widening project
  4. 4 Torremolinos considers discount scheme for municipal lift service
  5. 5 Demolition complete of building on land earmarked for new cultural centre in Benalmádena
  6. 6 Explora Journeys: experience a new way of sailing
  7. 7 Benalmáderna to install sun shades in open spaces to protect school pupils from 'intense summer heat'
  8. 8 Police appeal for public's help to find missing 13-year-old Gibraltar girl
  9. 9 Malaga sports club raises 6,185 euros for little boy with Kleefstra syndrome
  10. 10 It's all about the bass for Kali T. Parkin - whether that's guitar or double

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spanish minister is 'sure a Gib-EU deal will be reached'