Royal Gibraltar Police twin with Devon and Cornwall force

The Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) and Devon and Cornwall Police from the UK signed a twinning agreement in Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner Richard Ullger and Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell of Devon and Cornwall signed the deal in front of the Governor.

The agreement aims to create a supportive relationship between the two forces, who will share expertise, experience and provide each other with training opportunities such as secondments.