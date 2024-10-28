Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Royal Gibraltar Police swat up on tactics to deter hostile reconnaissance
Policing

Royal Gibraltar Police swat up on tactics to deter hostile reconnaissance

Teams from City of London and North Yorkshire Police have been on the Rock to deliver specialist tactical training to 12 officers

SUR in English

Monday, 28 October 2024, 11:53

Opciones para compartir

City of London and North Yorkshire Police officers were in Gibraltar last week to deliver specialist tactical training to 12 Royal Gibraltar Police officers.

The officers from the UK are part of Project Servator, a policing tactic used to disrupt a wide range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public. First introduced into British policing in 2014, it has since been adopted by 27 UK police forces, including the RGP in June 2018.

Project Servator officers are specially-trained to spot tell-tale signs that someone may be carrying out hostile reconnaissance – information gathering that may help them plan or prepare to commit a crime.

Working together, teams pop up in areas on highly visible and unpredictable deployments to disrupt criminal behaviour, identify criminal intent and reassure the public.

For more information on this policing tactic visit www.police.gi/information/counter-terrorism/project-servator

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The kings of hospitality with the Midas touch on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Spanish border town with Gibraltar demands special measures in case of 'no deal'
  3. 3 Museum boat arrives in Malaga with an immersive onboard experience
  4. 4 Marbella to host record-breaking Ironman event this Sunday
  5. 5 A young English musician makes the journey from the sierra to the stage
  6. 6 Hans Christian Andersen: A 'happy' Dane in Malaga
  7. 7 Derailment that caused rail chaos in Madrid could have prevented a worse outcome
  8. 8

    Stranger things have happened...
  9. 9 The best insurance for expats in Spain comes from Generali
  10. 10 La Térmica offers an immersive cultural experience in Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad