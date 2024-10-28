Royal Gibraltar Police swat up on tactics to deter hostile reconnaissance

SUR in English Monday, 28 October 2024, 11:53 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

City of London and North Yorkshire Police officers were in Gibraltar last week to deliver specialist tactical training to 12 Royal Gibraltar Police officers.

The officers from the UK are part of Project Servator, a policing tactic used to disrupt a wide range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public. First introduced into British policing in 2014, it has since been adopted by 27 UK police forces, including the RGP in June 2018.

Project Servator officers are specially-trained to spot tell-tale signs that someone may be carrying out hostile reconnaissance – information gathering that may help them plan or prepare to commit a crime.

Working together, teams pop up in areas on highly visible and unpredictable deployments to disrupt criminal behaviour, identify criminal intent and reassure the public.

For more information on this policing tactic visit www.police.gi/information/counter-terrorism/project-servator