Constable Warden in Malaga last Sunday. SUR
Royal Gibraltar Police officer runs marathon for Childline charity
Community spirit

Royal Gibraltar Police officer runs marathon for Childline charity

Constable Warden ran the Malaga Marathon last weekend to help raise funds for the vital telephone and live chat helpline on the Rock

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 20 December 2024, 14:27

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer who swapped his police boots for running shoes has raised 1,375 pounds for Childline Gibraltar by running the Malaga Marathon last Sunday.

Police Constable Warden finished the 42km event in 4:08:21 – beating his best time of 4:28 in the Malaga Marathon in 2019.

The 31-year-old returned to front line duties on Response Team 2 the following day (Monday) – albeit with some slightly stiff legs.

The dad of two said: "It wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be, as I was more prepared for the event this time around. It was a good run but my legs are still sore today.

"I'm happy to have raised that much money for Childline as I wasn't expecting to get that much. Thank you to everyone who sponsored me and the RGP charity committee who gave me 200 pounds too!"

Every year, more than 600 people call the Childline Gibraltar helpline. Many are children feeling scared about things happening in their lives. Others are adults worried about a child's safety.

Childline Gibraltar's free telephone and live chat helpline service is available every day between 5pm and 9pm and takes more than 600 calls a year. The charity also offers a support service for adult victims of childhood abuse and a 24/7 'appropriate adult' service for young people who've been detained by the police.

PC Warden's sponsorship page remains open in case anyone wants to sponsor him: https://shorturl.at/To9Wc. For more information on Childline visit childline.gi

