Rodri and Morata suspended for one match after chanting 'Gibraltar is Spanish'

Spanish national football team players Rodrigo Hernández and Álvaro Morata have received a one-match ban from Uefa for chanting "Gibraltar is Spanish" during celebrations of Spain's victory at the European Championship. Uefa gave the sanction after investigating the incidents that took place on 15 July in the Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid.

Uefa argues that the players' chants violated several of its Disciplinary Regulations. According to the organisation, Rodrigo and Morata not only breached general rules of conduct, but also violated basic standards of decent conduct, used the sporting event for non-sporting demonstrations, and brought the sport of football into disrepute. It considered their behaviour incompatible with the respect that should be shown in a sporting environment.

Uefa originally opened disciplinary proceedings against both players in response to the complaint lodged by the Gibraltar Football Association. The Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body concluded that Rodrigo and Morata's behaviour went against Article 11 of the Disciplinary Regulations, which deals with inappropriate behaviour during sporting events. In accordance with this article, the players have been suspended from the Spanish national team's next match in a Uefa competition.

The suspension means that neither Rodrigo nor Morata will be available for Spain's first Nations League game against Serbia, scheduled for 5 September. This is a significant setback for the national team, who will not have their full squad for such an important match.

Luis de la Fuente, the Spanish national team's coach, will have to rethink his strategy. The sanction underlines the growing importance of maintaining political neutrality at sporting events, and Uefa has made it clear that any deviation from this rule will be dealt with strictly.

Gibraltar is satisfied

The Gibraltar Football Association, after learning of the sanction, issued a statement expressing its satisfaction with Uefa's decision. "The Gibraltar Football Association welcomes UEFA’s decision to impose a 1 match ban to Spanish national team players Rodrigo Hernández Cascante (Rodri) and Álvaro Morata further to the complaint filed by the GFA," it wrote.

"The Gibraltar FA is delighted to see that the outcome of its complaint is the recognition and confirmation that the players' chants of “Gibraltar es español” violated UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, specifically Article 11. This article mandates respect for the principles of ethical conduct, loyalty, integrity, and sportsmanship, and prohibits actions that insult and violate basic rules of decent conduct, or use sporting events for non-sporting manifestations."