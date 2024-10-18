New Schengen EES border controls delayed The date for this had been given as 10 November however last week the EU delayed the introduction after Germany, France and the Netherlands said border computer systems were not yet ready

Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said last week that Spain would have to bring in tougher border controls in Gibraltar when the new EES biometric passport reading system for non-EU citizens comes into operation.

The date for this had been given as 10 November however on Friday last week the EU delayed the introduction apparently after Germany, France and the Netherlands said border computer systems were not yet ready. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters that 10 November was "no longer on the table" and that as yet there was no new timetable.