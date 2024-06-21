New boss for Gibraltar Police Authority

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 21 June 2024, 13:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Gibraltar Police Authority is to have a new chairman. Peter Montegriffo has been appointed by the Governor for an initial term of three years from 1 August.

Montegriffo, who is a lawyer and has also been in politics on the Rock, will replace Dr Joey Britto.

The authority is tasked with independently monitoring the work of Royal Gibraltar Police.