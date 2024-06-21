New boss for Gibraltar Police Authority

Appointment
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 21 June 2024, 13:00
Opciones para compartir
The Gibraltar Police Authority is to have a new chairman. Peter Montegriffo has been appointed by the Governor for an initial term of three years from 1 August.
Montegriffo, who is a lawyer and has also been in politics on the Rock, will replace Dr Joey Britto.
The authority is tasked with independently monitoring the work of Royal Gibraltar Police.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.