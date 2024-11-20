Identity of body found floating in sea off Gibraltar remains a mystery

SUR in English Gibraltar Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 17:24 | Updated 17:30h.

A post mortem was today conducted on the body that was recovered from British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) off Europa Point on Sunday morning.

Detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s criminal investigation department, who are leading the investigation, are now waiting on the results.

The RGP is liaising with Spanish law enforcement agencies and with Interpol.

The identity of the deceased male has not been established yet and the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information that may assist the RGP in their investigation is asked to contact the force’s control room on 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/report/crime