Crime

Investigation under way after police recover body from sea in Gibraltar

Authorities were first alerted after a private yacht sailing towards the Rock located the corpse in the water off Europa Point

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 18 November 2024, 09:42

Police have launched an investigation after a body was recovered from the sea off the coast of Gibraltar on Sunday morning.

The Gibraltar Port Authority was first contacted about 8.47am by a private yacht approaching the shore, with those on board reporting that there was a body approximately 0.8 miles south of Europa Point.

Police boats went to the scene and recovered the body at 9.03am, with Royal Gibraltar Police's crime division tasked to investigate. A coroner has requested a post mortem be carried out on the body.

"An investigation into the identity and cause of death of this person, believed to be male, is currently ongoing. A video is circulating of the incident, and we ask that members of the public don’t share this video out of respect for the person who has died and any family members," a Royal Gibraltar Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that could assist with the police investigation should phone 200 72500 or make a report online at www.police.gi/report/crime.

