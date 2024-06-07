Gibraltar's shorelines are spruced up for start of summer bathing season

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 7 June 2024, 11:56 | Updated 12:02h. Compartir Copiar enlace

This weekend is the official start of the bathing season and in order to make sure that Gibraltar's coastline is ready, the Department of Environment has been supervising cleaning and other works in preparation.

All the beaches have been raked over, rubbish removed and re-profiled as necessary, and walls and buildings facing the beaches have been cleaned, painted and repaired.

The walkway at Catalan Bay is also being extensively refurbished and other improvements have included the provision of new tables at Little Bay and a new platform at Camp Bay; the old one was destroyed during a recent storm. The steps to the sea from the platform are under construction and will be completed shortly.