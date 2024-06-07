Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sir Ben Bathurst with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on Tuesday. SUR
Gibraltar welcomes new governor, Sir Ben Bathurst
After a career in the British army, he takes over from Vice-Admiral Sir David Steel as Governor and Commander-in-Chief

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 7 June 2024, 11:52

Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst was sworn in as Gibraltar's new governor on Tuesday. He was greeted by buglers outside Parliament and then met by the Speaker and the Parliament Clerk in the lobby of the building.

Sir Ben has served a full career in the British army, including three tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, and most recently as the UK military representative to Nato and the EU. Prior to his posting to Gibraltar, Sir Ben worked in a voluntary capacity as Army Commissioner for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

After being sworn in he walked from Parliament to his new residence, the Convent, greeting passers by and shaking hands with people on the way.

His wife, Lady Bathurst, was unable to make the journey due to a knee injury but will join the governor in Gibraltar later.

