Gibraltar starts sale of personalised number plates

The government of Gibraltar has announced it is selling personalised vehicle registration plates. The sale will be exclusively available online from: www.personalisedplates.gov.gi.

A statement said that personalised plates can feature a combination of numbers and letters beginning with the letter G and followed by one to five additional characters.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said, "This is an exciting initiative that will generate revenue for the government and engage interest from all Gibraltar vehicle owners."

Picardo added, "A personalised plate allows individuals to display their name, initials, birthdate, hobbies, car model, profession, etc. This initiative provides an opportunity to replicate successful programmes from other countries worldwide, including the United Kingdom, Belgium and Canada."

The most exclusive plates are on sale at 10,000 pounds each, with the cheapest at 1,250 pounds.