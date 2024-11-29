Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Gibraltar starts sale of personalised number plates
Gibraltar

Gibraltar starts sale of personalised number plates

Registrations can feature a combination of numbers and letters beginning with the letter G and followed by one to five additional characters

SUR in English

Friday, 29 November 2024, 17:07

The government of Gibraltar has announced it is selling personalised vehicle registration plates. The sale will be exclusively available online from: www.personalisedplates.gov.gi.

A statement said that personalised plates can feature a combination of numbers and letters beginning with the letter G and followed by one to five additional characters.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said, "This is an exciting initiative that will generate revenue for the government and engage interest from all Gibraltar vehicle owners."

Picardo added, "A personalised plate allows individuals to display their name, initials, birthdate, hobbies, car model, profession, etc. This initiative provides an opportunity to replicate successful programmes from other countries worldwide, including the United Kingdom, Belgium and Canada."

The most exclusive plates are on sale at 10,000 pounds each, with the cheapest at 1,250 pounds.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol lights up for festive season from this Friday
  2. 2 Malaga's mango harvest ends with 25 per cent more fruit than expected
  3. 3 Costa del Sol brothel owner arrested for human trafficking
  4. 4 Historic ship set to dock at Malaga and open its decks to the public
  5. 5 Government to commission 1.2m-euro feasibility study for a train along the entire Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Blossom is the latest Malaga restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star
  7. 7 Plucky Malaga CF suffer late heartache in Valencia
  8. 8 Bonnie Tyler confirmed for Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 line-up
  9. 9 Costa del Sol tourist attraction at the epicentre of advances in underground biology
  10. 10 Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian 'gelato'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar starts sale of personalised number plates