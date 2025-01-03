Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Leslie Grech MBE. SUR
Gibraltar rower and teacher among UK’s New Year’s Honours recipients
New Year’s Honours

Gibraltar rower and teacher among UK’s New Year’s Honours recipients

Stewart Harrison and Leslie Grech received MBEs for their services to digital education and rowing respectively

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 3 January 2025, 11:27

In the New Year’s Honours list, King Charles III has awarded Leslie Grech and Stewart Harrison MBEs (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for their exceptional contributions.

Leslie Grech, a member of Calpe Rowing Club and the Gibraltar Amateur Rowing Association, received his MBE for his services to rowing in Gibraltar.

The second MBE was awarded to Stewart Harrison for his work in Digital Skills Education for Young Learners in Gibraltar.

Stewart Harrison MBE SUR

A former head of physics at Bayside School, Harrison has helped students reach the finals of the CyberCenturion competition.

In his message of congratulations, Picardo concluded, “The recognition of both Stewart and Leslie for their sustained dedication in their respective fields will no doubt be welcomed by all those who have benefited, and continue to benefit, from their experience and commitment.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town to consult residents on future of abandoned tram service
  2. 2 Photo capturing rural life in one of Malaga's smallest villages wins major competition
  3. 3 Fuengirola bids farewell to 2024 with huge New Year's Eve party and lots of freebies
  4. 4 The Three Kings deliver the crowning glory of the festive celebrations in Spain
  5. 5 Festive fancy dress fun run takes to the streets in Torremolinos
  6. 6 Eastern Costa del Sol town ends nighttime cuts to water supply
  7. 7 Thirty animals being kept in 'poor conditions' transferred from Cadiz province to Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Guadalhorce valley town announces arrival of new Decathlon sports store
  9. 9 Limited access for New Year's Eve celebrations at iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint
  10. 10 Fuengirola makes 'significant progress' with implementation of intelligent traffic management system

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar rower and teacher among UK’s New Year’s Honours recipients