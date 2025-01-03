Gibraltar rower and teacher among UK’s New Year’s Honours recipients

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 3 January 2025, 11:27

In the New Year’s Honours list, King Charles III has awarded Leslie Grech and Stewart Harrison MBEs (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for their exceptional contributions.

Leslie Grech, a member of Calpe Rowing Club and the Gibraltar Amateur Rowing Association, received his MBE for his services to rowing in Gibraltar.

The second MBE was awarded to Stewart Harrison for his work in Digital Skills Education for Young Learners in Gibraltar.

Zoom Stewart Harrison MBE SUR

A former head of physics at Bayside School, Harrison has helped students reach the finals of the CyberCenturion competition.

In his message of congratulations, Picardo concluded, “The recognition of both Stewart and Leslie for their sustained dedication in their respective fields will no doubt be welcomed by all those who have benefited, and continue to benefit, from their experience and commitment.”