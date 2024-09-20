Gibraltar police appeal for help to locate missing young woman

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 20 September 2024, 16:47 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Royal Gibraltar Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Ferdaous El Kasmi.

The 22-year-old Moroccan national has been reported missing by her family.

She has not returned home since she left for a night out with friends at 9pm last Tuesday.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the RGP control room on 200 72500