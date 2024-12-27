Fourth generation firefighter joins the ranks on the Rock

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 27 December 2024, 15:12
The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service has just welcomed a fourth-generation firefighter to their ranks.
Julian Avellano follows in the footsteps of his great grandfather who joined the then Gibraltar Fire Brigade in 1946; his grandfather, who joined the City Fire Brigade in 1968 and his father who is currently in the service.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.