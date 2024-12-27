Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Julian Avellano (r). SUR
Fourth generation firefighter joins the ranks on the Rock

Fourth generation firefighter joins the ranks on the Rock

Julian Avellano follows in the footsteps of his great grandfather; his grandfather and his father

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 27 December 2024, 15:12

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service has just welcomed a fourth-generation firefighter to their ranks.

Julian Avellano follows in the footsteps of his great grandfather who joined the then Gibraltar Fire Brigade in 1946; his grandfather, who joined the City Fire Brigade in 1968 and his father who is currently in the service.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Centre of Fuengirola to go back in time to become a medieval market this Friday
  2. 2

    New Year's wish list for Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 'True pioneer' of property sales and holiday rentals on the Costa dies after two-year battle with cancer
  4. 4 Housing crisis and tourism-phobia
  5. 5 Benalmádena sees out the old and welcomes in the New Year with activities in the Pueblo and Arroyo de la Miel
  6. 6 NK Prodarte brings the best of classical music and ballet to Malaga
  7. 7 Conservation through discovery: love for nature as the key to protection at Bioparc Fuengirola
  8. 8 William Mark: A 'second paradise' for a British consul
  9. 9 The man in the red Mercedes on the coast who first brought Hollywood to Spain
  10. 10 'Great response' to Torremolinos Christmas gift campaign for needy children

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fourth generation firefighter joins the ranks on the Rock