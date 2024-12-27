Fourth generation firefighter joins the ranks on the Rock Julian Avellano follows in the footsteps of his great grandfather; his grandfather and his father

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 27 December 2024, 15:12

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service has just welcomed a fourth-generation firefighter to their ranks.

Julian Avellano follows in the footsteps of his great grandfather who joined the then Gibraltar Fire Brigade in 1946; his grandfather, who joined the City Fire Brigade in 1968 and his father who is currently in the service.